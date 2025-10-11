Search
6 dead in two shootings in Mississippi's Leland, Heidelberg

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 11, 2025 09:54 pm IST

Sen. Derrick Simmons said that four other victims were taken to a hospital in Greenville and then flown to a larger hospital in the state capital of Jackson.

At least four people were reportedly killed and 12 others were injured in a shooting in a Mississippi Delta region town after a high school football homecoming game there.

Leland mayor John Lee said that an attack happened on a main street in the town. (X/@MikeSington)
Mississippi state Sen. Derrick Simmons told the Associated Press that the shootings occurred in the downtown area of Leland, where people had gathered after the football game.

He added that four other victims were taken to a hospital in Greenville and then flown to a larger hospital in the state capital of Jackson.

This is a developing story. We will update with further information.

