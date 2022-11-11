Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle fight continues as Princess of Wales decides to…

Kate Middleton is not likely to appear on Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes, Daily Express reported adding that there will be no surprise appearance by the Princess of Wales as the relationship between the two is at a very bitter stage.

A Kate Middleton appearance on the podcast remains almost implausible, the Daily Express' royal correspondent Richard Palmer said.

"I don't get the impression that there is much of a relationship there between them at the moment. Maybe that will change but I think the signs are the relations are still pretty strained."

The royal correspondent also said that their relationship deteriorated after Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with American TV host Oprah Winfrey.

Earlier it was reported that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has made a request to Kate Middleton to appear on her podcast but tensions have been increasing between the Sussexes and the royal family ahead of Prince Harry's memoir release.

Meghan Markle asked Kate Middleton if the latter would like to feature on her podcast during her recent trip to the UK, royal expert Neil Sean said adding that while Meghan Markle was staying at Frogmore Cottage, she “put out a request to the Princess of Wales” to appear on an episode of Archetypes.

The royal author further said that “in Meghan’s eyes, this is because she based it along the idea of two Duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life [and] work balance.”

