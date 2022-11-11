Home / World News / Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle fight continues as Princess of Wales decides to…

Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle fight continues as Princess of Wales decides to…

world news
Published on Nov 11, 2022 05:29 PM IST

Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Their relationship deteriorated after Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with American TV host Oprah Winfrey.

Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are seen. (File)
Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are seen. (File)
ByMallika Soni

Kate Middleton is not likely to appear on Meghan Markle's podcast Archetypes, Daily Express reported adding that there will be no surprise appearance by the Princess of Wales as the relationship between the two is at a very bitter stage.

Read more: King Charles travels with his childhood teddy bear and it has its own valet? Yes

A Kate Middleton appearance on the podcast remains almost implausible, the Daily Express' royal correspondent Richard Palmer said.

"I don't get the impression that there is much of a relationship there between them at the moment. Maybe that will change but I think the signs are the relations are still pretty strained."

Read more: This is how King Charles responded when eggs were thrown at him by a man

The royal correspondent also said that their relationship deteriorated after Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with American TV host Oprah Winfrey.

Earlier it was reported that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has made a request to Kate Middleton to appear on her podcast but tensions have been increasing between the Sussexes and the royal family ahead of Prince Harry's memoir release.

Read more: Did Prince Harry try to stop Netflix's ‘The Crown’? What royal biographer said

Meghan Markle asked Kate Middleton if the latter would like to feature on her podcast during her recent trip to the UK, royal expert Neil Sean said adding that while Meghan Markle was staying at Frogmore Cottage, she “put out a request to the Princess of Wales” to appear on an episode of Archetypes.

Read more: This was Camilla’s 8-word reply when Diana confronted her over Charles affair

The royal author further said that “in Meghan’s eyes, this is because she based it along the idea of two Duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life [and] work balance.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
kate middleton prince harry meghan markle meghan markle sussex meghan markle royal family + 3 more
kate middleton prince harry meghan markle meghan markle sussex meghan markle royal family + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out