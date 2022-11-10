This was Camilla’s 8-word reply when Diana confronted her over Charles affair

King Charles III’s affair with Camilla during his marriage to late Princess Diana has been widely talked about. King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla dated before the now-monarch met Princess Diana, however it didn’t work out. Charles and Camilla remained close friends but soon rekindled their romance which Princess Diana found out.

Princess Diana once confronted Queen Consort Camilla at a party about her affair with Charles in what she later described as the “bravest moment of her marriage”.

Princess Diana’s former royal protection officer, Ken Wharfe who accompanied her to a party hosted by Camilla’s sister said that, "Diana didn't have any particular friendships at that party but when we arrived there, it was almost like freeze-framing a scene in a movie because there was this surprise that Diana had even arrived.”

“I went out and there was Diana, who said 'you've got to come with me, I can't find my husband or Camilla'. Now, I couldn't say no, clearly this woman was in some distress, and eventually we found the prince and Camilla sat on a sofa in the basement of this property just talking,” Ken Wharfe said.

Then Diana went over to Camilla and offered her a stark warning, he said.

“I didn't know quite what Diana was going to do at that point but, with a great deal of confidence, Diana just went up to both of them and said to Camilla 'please don't treat me like an idiot, I know what's going on',” he said.

“And Camilla sort of said something, to which still to this day I have never really understood what she meant by that is 'well you know, you have two wonderful boys'. Well, it was an incredible moment for me and certainly for them as well. That was a defining moment in their life because I think at that point... this was an indicator the end was nigh,” he added.

Princess Diana and Charles announced their separation in 1992 and their divorce was finalised in 1996.

