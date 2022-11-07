Meghan Markle will also release a book after Prince Harry's memoir because…

Meghan Markle might come out with a new book after Prince Harry memoir releases in January next year, a royal expert claimed. Royal expert Neil Sean said Meghan Markle might come out with a new book based on her podcast ‘Archetypes’. The book would include full-length interviews from the podcast, he said.

“Her podcast, as we know, started off pretty well because it was a curiosity. A few weeks in, we’re now really bored because it’s just lecturing you at a time really when we’ve got no money, we want to have more fun, and more importantly, do we really care about many of the topics? That’s the bottom line," Neil Sean said.

“She’s about to translate her podcast into a potential book. The deal behind this is that apparently you only have a limited time in the podcast to get the story over that you want. There’s far more in-depth chat going on that’s not actually broadcast," the royal expert said.

The royal expert, however said that if the deal takes place for her book, it would not be very big.

“Perhaps it’s part of the three-book deal that she did sign with Penguin Random House,” the royal expert claimed.

Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ is set to release in January next year and has been awaited for a very long time.

