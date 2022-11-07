Are Kate Middleton, Prince William planning another baby? What report said

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton might be trying for another baby, a report said. The royal parents of three are rumored to be adding one more to their growing family, Us Weekly reported.

A report in Us Weekly said that Kate Middleton has been trying very hard to convince Prince William to have a fourth child.

“Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” the report said.

“She has always wanted four children, and while William was originally happy with three, she has managed to twist his arm," the report added.

During an event in February, Kate Middleton had said, “William always worries about me meeting under 1-year-olds," adding that she gets “very broody” about the subject. “I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’”

Prince William and Kate Middleton have three kids: Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7 and Prince Louis, 4.

Prince William took on Prince Charles’ role as Prince of Wales following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

“As my Heir, William now assumes the Scottish titles which have meant so much to me. He succeeds me as Duke of Cornwall and takes on the responsibilities for the Duchy of Cornwall which I have undertaken for more than five decades," King Charles had announced.

