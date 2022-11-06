Kate Middleton remains calm as royal fan breaks this ‘unwritten rule’

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton stayed extremely calm after a fan broken an unwritten royal rule as the senior royal member visited Scarborough this week. The Princess of Wales joined her husband Prince William on their royal trip to Yorkshire this week.

Dressed in a camel midi dress with matching coat, Kate Middleton was all smiles as a royal fan asked her for a photo. The mother of three completed her look with a matching handbag and a woven waist belt for her visit. Breaking protocol, the man put his arm around the princess and tried to click a picture with her.

Kate Middleton had a conversation with the man before she also put her arm around him and smiled for the camera. Throughout the visit, Kate Middleton also posed for photos with other royal fans.

Although, there are no official codes of behavior when meeting a member of the royal family, an unwritten rule means one should not go beyond a handshake, the Mirror reported.

The visit came as the couple reduced public outings in recent weeks to spend time with their three kids during the children's time off from school. The couple launched funding to support young people's mental health and met with local organizations that will benefit from £345,000 worth of funding.

