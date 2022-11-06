Did Prince Harry pay Meghan Markle's mother an allowance?

Prince Harry reportedly paid Meghan Markle's mother Doria an allowance, a book claimed. According to the book "Royals at War", Meghan Markle's mother had to leave her job just before Meghan Markle married Prince Harry. Owing to this Prince Harry gave an allowance to Meghan Markle's mother to help her out, the book said.

The book also claimed that late monarch Queen Elizabeth II was monitoring Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle's reckless spending "with a shrewd eye."

“ Meghan spent more than half a million pounds on clothes for public events during 2018, with £1110,000 just on her trip to Africa alone, as well as further cost for her private life--the jewels, the renovation of Frogmore, the allowance for Doria, her private trips back to the US and Canada,” the book said.

The book also said that Meghan Markle's spending was a very common discussion in the royal family as it raised eyebrows. During the same period Kate Middleton spent only £85,000, the book said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and since then have been living in the United States. On the couple's life in America, Meghan Markle recently said that her and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet has “just started walking”. Meghan Markle said that her youngest child, who is “a year and a a couple of months old” has started walking, joking she’s “in the thick of it”.

