Prince Harry wanted to change upcoming memoir after Queen Elizabeth's death but…

Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir ‘Spare’ will be published next year in January and promises to be full of "raw, unflinching honesty. The title of the memoir seems to be a reference to the phrase "the heir and the spare" and will be released globally. But a royal editor claimed that Prince Harry wanted to make changes in the memoir following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Read more: King Charles felt his mother Queen Elizabeth ‘was cold and aloof’ because…

Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English claimed ghostwriter John Joseph Moehringer pushed back against Prince Harry's request for changes to the book.

“He asked to be able to recognise her passing in the text. I've been told he did want to make some changes but interestingly, not just the publishers but the ghostwriter didn't want too many changes to be made,” the royal editor said.

Read more: Kate Middleton remains calm as royal fan breaks this ‘unwritten rule’

"I presume because he's putting his name to a work he wants to be strong, powerful and readable. He doesn't want it watered down either. It sounds like some changes have been made but definitely not everything Harry wanted," Rebecca English said.

Read more: Harry's memoir will include this: ‘Falling in love with woman his family…’

On the memoir, the publisher Penguin Random House said, “Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the 20th century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother's coffin as the world watched in sorrow - and horror.”

Read more: This was Meghan Markle’s Christmas gift for Queen Elizabeth but corgis…

“As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling - and how their lives would play out from that point on,” the publisher added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON