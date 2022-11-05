King Charles felt his mother Queen Elizabeth ‘was cold and aloof’ because…

King Charles described his mother late monarch Queen Elizabeth II as ‘cold and aloof’ during his ‘lonely’ childhood, a royal author claimed. Christopher Andersen who has written a new book about the monarch, titled “The King: The Life of Charles III” made the shocking revelations.

"So much about Charles you could really trace back to his childhood, which was heartbreakingly lonely. Charles has described his relationship with his mother [by saying] that she was cold and aloof, that his father was a bully who hectored him, who made him cry in front of other people, physically bullied him," Christopher Andersen said.

"I think it’s very telling that Charles only spent as a boy … two 15-minute periods a day [with his parents]. When he had a tonsillectomy, when he had a very bad case of the flu, when he fell down the stairs and broke his ankle, when he had an emergency appendectomy at the age of 13, neither his mother nor his father visited him at the hospital," Christopher Andersen added.

Talking about King Charles' experience at a boarding school in Scotland, the author claimed that it was "pure hell" for him.

"What he went through is really quite alarming. As a boy, as a young man, he was routinely beaten by older students, hung up naked in a shower and sprayed with cold water and left there. He was pummeled and wrestled to the ground," the author said.

“By today’s standards, it would be akin to hazing or child abuse, frankly, and yet his parents turned a blind eye to it. I think that caused a tremendous resentment,” he added.

