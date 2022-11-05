Rift no more? Meghan Markle has ‘requested’ Kate Middleton for this

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has made a request to Kate Middleton as tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family are said to be increasing ahead of Prince Harry's memoir release.

Read more: Prince Harry 'would be absolutely devastated' if King Charles…

For her podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle has one person on her wish list: Kate Middleton. Meghan asked Kate Middleton if the latter would like to feature on her podcast during her recent trip to the UK, it was reported.

Read more: Charles and his mother Queen Elizabeth II had a deal about Camilla to…

Royal expert Neil Sean said that while Meghan Markle was staying at Frogmore Cottage, she “put out a request to the Princess of Wales” to appear on an episode of Archetypes. Apparently, Meghan Markle even offered that Kate have “the whole episode to herself," The Express reported.

Read more: This royal family member did not approve of King Charles' wedding to Camilla

Neil Sean said that “in Meghan’s eyes, this is because she based it along the idea of two Duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life [and] work balance.”

Read more: ‘It’s a victimhood narrative': Royal expert slams Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’

The royal expert also said that Meghan Markle made the request as she felt that her relationship with Kate Middleton was “progressing” but “maybe Catherine could even fit it in when she returns over to the United States later this month for Earthshot.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON