Rift no more? Meghan Markle has 'requested' Kate Middleton for this

Published on Nov 05, 2022 01:15 PM IST

Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Royal expert Neil Sean said that while Meghan Markle was staying at Frogmore Cottage, she “put out a request to the Princess of Wales”.

Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are seen. (File)
Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are seen. (File)
Mallika Soni

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has made a request to Kate Middleton as tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family are said to be increasing ahead of Prince Harry's memoir release.

For her podcast Archetypes, Meghan Markle has one person on her wish list: Kate Middleton. Meghan asked Kate Middleton if the latter would like to feature on her podcast during her recent trip to the UK, it was reported.

Royal expert Neil Sean said that while Meghan Markle was staying at Frogmore Cottage, she “put out a request to the Princess of Wales” to appear on an episode of Archetypes. Apparently, Meghan Markle even offered that Kate have “the whole episode to herself," The Express reported.

Neil Sean said that “in Meghan’s eyes, this is because she based it along the idea of two Duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work-life [and] work balance.”

The royal expert also said that Meghan Markle made the request as she felt that her relationship with Kate Middleton was “progressing” but “maybe Catherine could even fit it in when she returns over to the United States later this month for Earthshot.”

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

kate middleton prince harry meghan markle meghan markle royal family
kate middleton prince harry meghan markle meghan markle royal family + 1 more

Saturday, November 05, 2022
