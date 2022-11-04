Home / World News / Kate Middleton was ‘overcome with emotion’ after this happened

Kate Middleton was ‘overcome with emotion’ after this happened

Updated on Nov 04, 2022 11:09 AM IST

Kate Middleton: Royal expert Neil Sean said that Queen Elizabeth II saw Kate Middleton as a trusted friend.

Kate Middleton: Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, is seen.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton shared a very close relationship with late monarch Queen Elizabeth II. Kate Middleton first met the monarch in 2008 at the wedding of Peter Phillips, Prince William’s cousin.

“Well, I first met her at Peter and Autumn’s wedding and again it was amongst a lot of other guests, and she was very friendly,” Kate Middleton had then said.

“She knew it was a big day and everything was going on with Peter and Autumn. She had wanted to meet Kate for a while, so it was very nice for her to come over and say hello. We had a little chat and got on very well," Prince William had said on Kate Middleton's meeting with Queen Elizabeth II.

A royal family expert says Kate was reportedly fighting back tears after she recently encountered a reminder of the late monarch. Here’s what the expert says caused the Princess of Wales to become emotional.

Royal expert Neil Sean said that Queen Elizabeth II saw Kate Middleton as a trusted friend.

“She said that Her Majesty the Queen not only was just a wonderful lady but also a very good friend, a confidant,” Neil Sean said.

“[She was] someone she could really rely on and chat to at any given moment when she was having serious moments of doubt, as I’m sure she would be in such a big role," the expert added.

Kate Middleton became emotional after walking into a room and smelling Queen Elizabeth’s perfume, the royal expert claimed.

“She told a source that it’s this one thing that could trigger literally tears and indeed happy memories, but bittersweet memories, was the smell of the former monarch’s [perfume]," Neil Sean said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

