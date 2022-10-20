Why Prince William and Kate Middleton will do fewer public appearances now

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will enjoy a quieter time over the next few weeks, a report said. The couple has taken the decision owing to their recent hectic schedules, the Daily Express reported, adding that another reason for the reduction of the couple’s schedules is because they want to spend more time with their three children- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Since assuming the role of Prince and Princess of Wales last month following the death of late monarch Queen Elizabeth II, the couple have been attending many engagements.

In the past as well, the Duke and Duchess limited their appearances during their children’s school holidays.

The couple also want to be with their children as all three of them are settling into a new school which they started in September during a “tense time” as on the day Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis started classes, their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II had passed away.

