Home / World News / Queen Consort Camilla’s title could be ‘quietly’ changed to this

Queen Consort Camilla’s title could be ‘quietly’ changed to this

world news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 11:38 AM IST

Queen Consort Camilla: Following Camilla’s marriage to King Charles III in 2005, Buckingham Palace had announced that Camilla could take the title of ‘Princess Consort’.

Queen Consort Camilla: Britain's Camilla, the Queen Consort attends the British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse, in Berkshire, England.(AP)
Queen Consort Camilla: Britain's Camilla, the Queen Consort attends the British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse, in Berkshire, England.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

King Charles III’s wife Queen Consort Camilla’s title could be changed in order to ‘bring her in line with centuries of wives of Kings before her’, a report said.

The royal family is hoping to quietly drop ‘Consort’ from Queen Camilla’s title, Telegraph reported. The title of ‘Consort’ will be replaced with a simpler address of ‘Queen Camilla’ ahead of King Charles’ official coronation next year.

Read more: Meghan Markle breaks her silence on Queen Elizabeth II’s death: ‘She was…’

Following Camilla’s marriage to King Charles III in 2005, Buckingham Palace had announced that Camilla could take the title of ‘Princess Consort’ when her husband became king. The title of ‘Queen Consort’ was set out by late monarch Queen Elizabeth II for Camilla in February this year.

Read more: Prince William 'can’t completely forgive' Harry because of this reason

“In the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service,” the Queen had said in a statement.

Read more: He got it from his mom: Watch King Charles' response to girl who asked his age

All former female consorts in modern history have been referred to as Queen. On the day of Queen Elizabeth II's death King Charles III said, “I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla. In recognition of her own loyal public service since our marriage 17 years ago, she becomes my Queen Consort.”

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles iii royal family
king charles iii royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out