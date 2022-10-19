Home / World News / King Charles will be ‘ruthless’ if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle…

King Charles will be ‘ruthless’ if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle…

world news
Published on Oct 19, 2022 05:30 PM IST

King Charles III: The Netflix documentary has reportedly been delayed and won't air in November as it was originally planned.

King Charles III: Britain's King Charles III hosts a reception.(AFP)
King Charles III: Britain's King Charles III hosts a reception.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be stripped of their royal titles might be stripped of their Royal titles as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if the Netflix documentary series makes false claims, a royal expert said.

King Charles won't hold back and might even deprive the Sussex family of their titles, along with those of their children Archie and Lilibet”, according to Royal expert Katie Nicholl.

Read more: Even if grandfather is King...Prince George's clever way of earning pocket money

The Netflix documentary has reportedly been delayed and won't air in November as it was originally planned. The documentary could be aired in 2023 as Netflix faced backlash over season 5 of ‘The Crown’. Katie Nicholl said.

“This is not good for Harry and Meghan," Katie Nicholl said as for the couple a $100-million deal with Netflix is at stake. Reports also suggested that the documentary may be postponed indefinitely.

Read more: Prince William 'can’t completely forgive' Harry because of this reason

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went to London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, the couple realised that a lot of things in Harry's upcoming book and the Netflix documentary “would potentially look very insensitive so soon after The Queen’s death", Katie Nicholl claimed.

Read more: This is how ‘different’ Kate Middleton is when cameras aren't around

“Timing is everything”, the royal expert asserted.

But King Charles III will not hold back and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would see his “ruthless side” if anything that tarnishes the reputation of the royal family is part of the documentary, Katie Nicholl further said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles iii royal family prince harry meghan markle + 2 more
king charles iii royal family prince harry meghan markle + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out