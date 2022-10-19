He got it from his mom: Watch King Charles' response to girl who asked his age

King Charles III, surprised by a girls' question about his age during a visit to East London, reminded the world once again of late monarch Queen Elizabeth II's biting sense of humour.

When King Charles III visited Project Zero Walthamstov- a people's organisation promoting social well-being, he chatted with children from the Barn Croft primary school who were seen waving the flag and cheering for the monarch.

As King Charles III interacted with the crowd, a child was heard saying, "It's the King!", in a video widely shared on social media. Then, the child enquired about the king's age.

"How old are you, King Charles?", the child asked.

Without a pause, a smiling King Charles responded, "Have a guess!"

The students and teachers around were seen laughing.

Watch the video here:

First joint engagement for the King and Queen Consort in London with a visit to youth organisation @ProjectZeroWF1 King Charles keen to have a quick chat with primary school children about school lunches and school holidays on the way in pic.twitter.com/6fWx0iXV7P — Rhiannon Mills (@SkyRhiannon) October 18, 2022

His mother- Queen Elizabeth- was also known to have a quick wit and strong sense of humor.

For the visit, King Charles chose a pinstriped blue suit and was accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla who was spotted wearing a graceful blue dress.

