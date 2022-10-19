Home / World News / He got it from his mom: Watch King Charles' response to girl who asked his age

He got it from his mom: Watch King Charles' response to girl who asked his age

Published on Oct 19, 2022 11:27 AM IST

King Charles III: King Charles III visited Project Zero Walthamstov-a people's organisation promoting social well-being.

King Charles III: Britain's King Charles III is welcomed as he arrives to meet with members and staff of the association "Project Zero".(AFP)
King Charles III: Britain's King Charles III is welcomed as he arrives to meet with members and staff of the association "Project Zero".(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

King Charles III, surprised by a girls' question about his age during a visit to East London, reminded the world once again of late monarch Queen Elizabeth II's biting sense of humour.

When King Charles III visited Project Zero Walthamstov- a people's organisation promoting social well-being, he chatted with children from the Barn Croft primary school who were seen waving the flag and cheering for the monarch.

As King Charles III interacted with the crowd, a child was heard saying, "It's the King!", in a video widely shared on social media. Then, the child enquired about the king's age.

"How old are you, King Charles?", the child asked.

Without a pause, a smiling King Charles responded, "Have a guess!"

The students and teachers around were seen laughing.

Watch the video here:

His mother- Queen Elizabeth- was also known to have a quick wit and strong sense of humor.

For the visit, King Charles chose a pinstriped blue suit and was accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla who was spotted wearing a graceful blue dress.

