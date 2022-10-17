Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'hurt' Queen Consort Camilla when...

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's incendiary accusations about the royal family and comments on King Charles III left Queen Consort Camilla 'hurt and very upset', a royal expert claimed. The way Duke and Duchess of Sussex treated Charles made his wife Camilla distraught and heartbroken, royal expert Angela Levin told Sky News.

Read more: Kate Middleton ready to mend her relationship with Meghan Markle because…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's remark on Charles and William being “trapped" within the monarchy made Camilla "feel sorry" for the monarch.

“I think she’s very cautious. She doesn’t try to push herself towards them. She gets very upset when they hurt King Charles. She was very sorry for him", Angela Levin said.

Read more: Even if grandfather is King...Prince George's clever way of earning pocket money

“But she understands how parents can love their children but absolutely dislike what they’re doing," the royal expert added.

During the couple's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle had claimed that an unnamed royal quizzed the couple on “how dark” their son Archie's skin would be while Prince Harry said that Charles had stopped taking his calls and had financially cut him off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON