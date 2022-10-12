Princess Diana would have been so proud of you, nurse tells Harry. His response

Visibly moved Prince Harry just nodded as he was told that his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, would have been very proud of him. The Duke of Sussex was talking with the winners of the WellChild Awards from when the emotional comment from a nurse seemed to catch him off-guard.

Evelyn Rodger said to Prince Harry: “I think your mum would be very proud of what that money has achieved and I also think, as a mum, she would be very proud of you Harry.”

Overwhelmed, Prince Harry replied smilingly, saying, “That’s very sweet.”

WellChild is a UK charity for seriously ill children of which Prince Harry has been a patron since 2007. He has regularly attended their WellChild Awards over the years along with his wife Meghan Markle in 2018 and 2019.

Harry could not meet the children in person this year, but speaking to them virtually, he shared many light-hearted moments with the winners.

Prince Harry also gave an update on his children when asked by a winner during the virtual event.

Archie and Lilibet are doing great, Prince Harry said adding, “Archie is very, very busy and Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great.” The royal also shared insights into his family life with his wife Meghan Markle and two young children in the US.

