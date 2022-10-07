Queen Elizabeth wanted to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but they…

Queen Elizabeth II wanted to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but the couple declined the late monarch's invitations twice before her demise in September, an author claimed.

Katie Nicholl, author of a new book titled, “The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown” said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited by the Queen to Balmoral estate in Scotland in summer 2019. The couple refused the invitation as they had been distancing themselves from the royal family before announcing their departure, the author claimed.

The decision “raised eyebrows”, Katie Nicholl said.

“ I was told that it wouldn’t have fit their narrative at that point. The narrative was very much ‘this is us against them.’ There was that sense of separation. And perhaps turning up and playing happy families wouldn’t have fit into that narrative,” she said.

The couple were also invited to meet the Queen again but they turned down that offer as well.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. The couple then moved to United States.

