This is Prince Harry's sweet update on his kids Archie and Lilibet: Watch

Updated on Oct 11, 2022 03:58 PM IST

Prince Harry: "You sound just like my son, Archie, with that little squeaky voice. I love it," Prince Harry told the child.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry is seen on stage.&nbsp;(Reuters)
Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry is seen on stage. (Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Britain's Prince Harry gave an update on his two kids during a virtual meeting with a four-year-old and his family- the winners of this year's WellChild awards. Talking to Henry Waines, 4, and his parents, Shevonne and Ben, the Duke of Sussex talked about his children- Archie and Lilibet.

In the beginning of the call- Prince Harry told the boy that they share the same first name as the Duke's birth name is Henry Charles Albert David.

"My name is Henry. Well, everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why," Prince Harry said.

One of the child's parents, Shevonne told Prince Harry that their child was named after the Duke's name.

"Don't tell me that!" Prince Harry said, covering his face with his hands.

"You sound just like my son, Archie, with that little squeaky voice. I love it," Prince Harry told the child.

Henry then asked Prince Harry how his kids Archie and Lilibet are doing.

"Archie is very, very busy. And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great," Prince Harry replied.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry married in May 2018 and welcomed Archie in May 2019. Lilibet who is named after Queen Elizabeth II was born in June 2021.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry prince harry meghan markle royal family + 1 more
prince harry prince harry meghan markle royal family

Sign out