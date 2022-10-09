Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth II was ‘very confused’ when Prince Harry, Meghan Markle…

Queen Elizabeth II was 'very confused' when Prince Harry, Meghan Markle…

world news
Published on Oct 09, 2022 03:16 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth On Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Prince Harry shared a very special relationship with Queen Elizabeth II even after he stepped down from royal duties.

Queen Elizabeth On Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.(Instagram)
ByMallika Soni

When Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced that the couple would be stepping down from royal duties in 2020, the decision baffled many but most of all, Queen Elizabeth II. The late monarch could not understand why one of hers- Prince Harry- would wish to leave royal duties, author of a new book on the royal family ‘The New Royals’ said.

Katie Nicholl told Daily Mail, “The queen did not understand why one of hers would want to ditch royal duties .”

“For a young girl who was never destined to be the Queen but also made a pledge to serve for her whole life- duty was in her DNA," Katie Nicholl added. Queen Elizabeth II became the monarch at the age of 25 after her father's demise in February 1952.

“So the idea that one of hers could turn their backs on that duty, I think she did struggle to understand that,” Katie Nicholl said referring to Prince Harry.

Prince Harry shared a very special relationship with Queen Elizabeth II even after he stepped down from royal duties and moved to the United States with his Meghan Markle.

Following Queen Elizabeth II's death, Prince Harry said in a statement, “Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings—from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren."

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

