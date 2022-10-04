Home / World News / Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's striking new photos from UK visit. See here

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's striking new photos from UK visit. See here

Published on Oct 04, 2022 10:51 AM IST

Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: New photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been released days after Buckingham Palace unveiled new official picture of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: New photos of Harry and Meghan have been released.(Instagram)
ByMallika Soni

New photographs of Duke and Duchess of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were released on Monday. The photos are from their UK visit and have been captured by world-renowned photographer Misan Harriman at the One Young World summit in Manchester. The photos were taken three days before Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

The first portrait shows Meghan Markle directly looking at the camera as she holds onto one of Prince Harry's fingers - who is standing behind her, smiling.

Meghan Markle is seen donning a monochrome red pantsuit with scarf detail while Prince Harry is wearing a black suit

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moments before attending the opening ceremony of @OneYoungWorld last month,” Misan Harriman captioned the Instagram image.

Another black and white picture shared by Misan Harriman shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex backstage at the youth leader summit.

The photos were released just two days after Buckingham Palace unveiled a new official Royal family portrait of King Charles III, Camilla Queen Consort and the Prince William and Princess of Wales Kate Middleton.

The photos come amid reports of increasing tensions between King Charles III and the couple over their children Archie and Lilibet's royal titles.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Sign out