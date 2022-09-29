No royal titles for Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's children yet. Here's why

As King Charles III took over the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children have not received their royal titles till now. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children- three-year-old son Archie and one-year-old daughter Lilibet- have inherited the right to be called Prince and Princess since their grandfather took the throne. But there has been no clarity on the titles as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer working royals since they stepped down in January 2020.

King Charles III seems to be “stalling” giving royal titles to Prince Harry and Meghan’s children, reports said. Royal expert Katie Nicholl said that the giving of titles depends on whether the royal family can "trust" the Sussexes.

"One of the interesting things that came out in all of this was the speculation about titles, and Archie and Lilibet… whether they would officially be acknowledged as Prince and Princess, the titles owed to them when Charles became King," Katie Nicholl said. "

I'm told that that is a very clear signal from the King. He's willing to give those titles, but it comes with a caveat, and that caveat is trust," Katie Nicholl continued.

“They have to know that they can trust the Sussex family,” she added.

