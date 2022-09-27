Queen Elizabeth, Charles disagreed on William's role in this important event

Queen Elizabeth II overruled Charles' decision when her son asserted that only he and Prince William should the senior officials to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph during the Remembrance Service in 2021, a new book claimed.

Katie Nicholl's book 'The New Royals' said that, “When Charles suggested that he and William should be the only two senior royals to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in 2021, the Queen put her foot down.”

“She insisted that other family members including Princess Anne, Prince Edward, and the Duke of Kent should be given the privilege,” the book further said.

The book also reflected on the relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and Charles saying that they met regularly as the monarch was honing her son for her position after she dies. Describing how Queen Elizabeth II prepared Charles, former press secretary Charles Anson told the author Katie Nicholl: “Each monarch coaches and brings on the next generation. It’s that continuity that appeals to so many people, because it’s not just an elected person who suddenly arrives in public life.”

“It’s this sense of generations, one after another, being trained and committing themselves to public service, to the nation, and to the Commonwealth in a constitutional monarchy above the fray of daily politics,” he said.

