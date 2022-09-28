Home / World News / Meghan Markle wanted a castle but Queen Elizabeth said…: What a new book said

Meghan Markle wanted a castle but Queen Elizabeth said…: What a new book said

world news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 04:50 PM IST

Meghan Markle: The book also claimed that Meghan Markle was overheard by "several members" of her staff complaining that she was not being paid to attend royal engagements.

Meghan Markle: Meghan Markle during an interview.&nbsp;
Meghan Markle: Meghan Markle during an interview. 
ByMallika Soni

Meghan Markle had her heart set on the lavish Windsor Castle' after she got married to Prince Harry but the couple was instead given Frogmore Cottage by Queen Elizabeth II, a new book claimed.

“When Harry and Meghan announced their wish to move out of Kensington Palace, the Queen offered them Frogmore Cottage as their new home”, Katie Nicholl wrote in her forthcoming bombshell book, The New Royals.

“This was not the suite of apartments at Windsor Castle they had hoped for. It was a generous gesture nonetheless,” the book added.

“The cottage was a big deal. The Queen's entrance into the gardens is right next to their cottage. She was giving up [her privacy] in gifting Harry and Meghan Frogmore cottage. She said 'I hope they'll respect it',” the book said.

The book also claimed that Meghan Markle was overheard by "several members" of her staff complaining that she was not being paid to attend royal engagements alongside Prince Harry.

“According to several members of staff, she was heard to say on at least one occasion, ‘I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this’," the book said.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
meghan markle sussex meghan markle prince harry meghan markle prince harry queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth + 4 more
meghan markle sussex meghan markle prince harry meghan markle prince harry queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out