Home / World News / Charles said no to Meghan Markle visiting the Queen on deathbed. Here's why

Charles said no to Meghan Markle visiting the Queen on deathbed. Here's why

world news
Published on Sep 28, 2022 02:24 PM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Following Charles' decision, an argument sparked among the Royal family which resulted in Prince Harry reaching Scotland late.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
ByMallika Soni

Meghan Markle remained in Frogmore Cottage on the Windsor grounds while other members of the Royal Family travelled to Scotland following news of the Queen Elizabeth II's illness. The decision was taken by Charles, a report in the Daily Express said, adding that only Prince Harry was allowed by the King to visit the Queen- his grandmother.

Following Charles' decision, an argument sparked among the Royal family which resulted in Prince Harry reaching Scotland late, the report added. Prince William and the Queen's four children had arrived a few hours before Prince Harry after concerns were raised over the monarch's health.

Read more: Meghan Markle threatened to leave Prince Harry when…: What a new book claims

Charles believed Meghan’s presence at the Balmoral Castle would have been inappropriate, the report said.

Meanwhile a state from the couple had earlier said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would both be travelling to meet the Queen which was later modified after Charles' decision.

Earlier, a report on The Telegraph claimed that Prince Harry came to know that his grandmother had passed away just a few minutes before the official announcement.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles iii queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth meghan markle prince harry meghan markle prince harry + 4 more
king charles iii queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth meghan markle prince harry meghan markle prince harry + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out