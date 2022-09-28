A royal snub, again: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'demoted'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been demoted in a latest snub for the couple since Queen Elizabeth II's death. Harry and Meghan's position on the Roya Family's website has been changed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s profile pages were relegated to the bottom of the Royal Family’s list. Usually, the website ranks the senior working family first like King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales. They are followed by other minor working members of the Royal Family like the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

In the end on the royal website is the embattled Duke of York – Prince Andrew but only one step ahead of him are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While the couple were working members of the family, their dedicated pages were listed below Prince William and Kate Middleton’s, who have since been promoted to Prince and Princess of Wales.

After they stepped down from their duties on January 2020, they were pushed to sit right below Princess Anne.

The couple who now lives in US, spent 11 days in England following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. Although, their relationship with the royal family is said to have not improved.

“I think it’s very sad [that] in the days Harry was here, there was an opportunity given they were just a couple of hundred yards away from each other for a meeting or dinner or gathering of some sort where they could actually just try to thrash things out,” The New Royals author Katie Nicholl said.

