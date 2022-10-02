Home / World News / Will Harry, Meghan Markle postpone Netflix show? Maybe, just to ‘edit’ comments

Will Harry, Meghan Markle postpone Netflix show? Maybe, just to 'edit' comments

Published on Oct 02, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wished to make changes in the show. This could delay the show's premiere until later in 2023.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex in London.(AP)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex in London.(AP)
By Mallika Soni

Following Queen Elizabeth II's demise, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may postpone their forthcoming multimillion-dollar Netflix project, reports claimed. Netflix wanted to release the project in December following the premiere of “The Crown” Season 5, a report in Page Six said.

Although, there has been no official announcement on a release date for the docuseries, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wished to make changes in the show. This could delay the show's premiere until later in 2023.

The delay could be caused as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not wish to offend the royal family after the Queen's death. Owing to the massive "outpouring of love" that Britain showed to King Charles III, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to ensure that there is no backlash that the couple faces after the release of the series, the report claimed.

The couple is also concerned about losing their place in the royal household, the report added. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were moved to the bottom of the official royal website this week, placing them only above Prince Andrew.

Prince Harry’s memoir has also been reportedly pushed further.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

