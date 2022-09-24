Home / World News / King Charles III pictured for first time with iconic red despatch box: See photo

Published on Sep 24, 2022

Mallika Soni

King Charles III has been pictured with his official red box in a photograph released by Buckingham Palace on Friday as the new monarch takes up his official duties following the death and state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The official red box is used to receive government documents by the King and has been strongly associated with the British monarchy. The box is said to contain papers from the British government and some Commonwealth countries which are sent to the monarch. Queen Elizabeth II was regularly pictured with the locked red despatch box.

The photo was taken in the Eighteenth Century Room at Buckingham Palace last week, Reuters reported. Charles's late parents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip can also be seen in a photograph near the King.

Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully on September 8. The Britain's longest-serving monarch was aged 96.

    Mallika Soni

