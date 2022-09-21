Home / World News / How many people tuned in to watch Queen Elizabeth II' s funeral? The number is…

How many people tuned in to watch Queen Elizabeth II' s funeral? The number is…

world news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 11:14 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II' s Funeral: Live footage of the Queen lying-in-state was streamed 25 million times across BBC online, the broadcaster said.

Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral processions at Westminster Abbey(AP)
ByMallika Soni

The BBC said it achieved UK audience highs of 28 million watching the channel's coverage of the Queen Elizabeth II state funeral on Monday adding that the overall viewership accounted for “the majority of the UK public”.

Live footage of the Queen lying-in-state was streamed 25 million times across BBC online, the broadcaster said.

“Yesterday was BBC One’s biggest viewing day since the 2012 Olympics Closing Ceremony,” a spokesperson of the broadcaster said.

“At peak, 22.4 million people were watching across all BBC channels," the spokesperson added.

Following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday, Tuesday marked the start of a period of royal mourning as the new monarch King Charles III headed to Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest after a private burial in Windsor. The monarch, who died aged 96 on September 8, was buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year, at an intimate ceremony after a grand state funeral attended by world leaders, European royal families and the public gathered.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022
