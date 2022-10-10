Home / World News / Harry, Meghan Markle want to smash royal family but Queen Consort Camilla…

Harry, Meghan Markle want to smash royal family but Queen Consort Camilla…

world news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 10:28 AM IST

Queen Consort Camilla: King Charles III's second wife Camilla's “belief is you never ditch your family.” biographer Angela Levin said.

Queen Consort Camilla: Britain's Meghan, Prince Harry, Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.(Reuters)
Queen Consort Camilla: Britain's Meghan, Prince Harry, Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Britain's Queen Consort Camilla has left the door open to a reconciliation between the royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to her biographer.

King Charles III's second wife Camilla's “belief is you never ditch your family.” biographer Angela Levin told Daily Mail. "You always leave the door open. If they want to come back in, they can,” the biographer added.

“I think that's a very important feeling that she has, but I think they have got to have respect. Harry and Meghan have got to change the way they are doing things," Angela Levin further said.

Read more: Meghan Markle threatened to leave Prince Harry when…: What a new book claims

Suggesting a solution for the rift between the royal family and the couple, Angela Levin said, “They have not got to think about me, me, me… I still think they want to crush and smash the royal family, as we knot it, to pieces.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020. The couple then moved to United States.

The couple spent 11 days in England following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II but their relationship with the royal family is said to have not improved. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also been officially demoted as their position on the Royal Family's website has been changed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s profile pages were relegated to the bottom of the Royal Family’s list.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
royal family meghan markle sussex meghan markle prince harry meghan markle prince harry + 3 more
royal family meghan markle sussex meghan markle prince harry meghan markle prince harry + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out