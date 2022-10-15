Kate Middleton ready to mend her relationship with Meghan Markle because…

Kate Middleton is ready to put the rift with Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle to rest, a report said. As Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Boston on December 2 marking their first trip to the US since 2014, the Princess of Wales wishes to mend her relationship with Meghan Markle, a report in the Us Weekly said.

“Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift,” Us Weekly report said adding that Kate Middleton believes it’s what Princess Diana and the late Queen Elizabeth II “would’ve wanted.”

“Harry and Meghan are knee-deep with their hectic schedules, but Meghan is willing to put in the effort as long as dates don’t clash,” the report further added.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be traveling for the Robert F. Kennedy human rights organization’s Ripple of Hope award gala in New York around the same time as William and Kate's US visit.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle reportedly had a big argument ahead of the latter’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018.

In a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle had said, “A few days before the wedding, [Kate] was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings. It was a really hard week of the wedding. And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing.”

Harry and Meghan's decision to step down from the royal family in 2020 further complicated their relationship with William and Kate. The “Fab Four”- as they were once touted to be- were seen together for a walkabout around Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II's death.

