Camilla is not ‘step-grandmother', Prince William has told his kids. Here’s why

Published on Oct 16, 2022 05:16 PM IST

Queen Consort Camilla: Prince William wants his children to know that they have two grandfathers but only one grandmother, a new book claimed.

Queen Consort Camilla: Britain's Camilla, the Queen Consort attends the British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse, in Berkshire, England.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Prince William is adamant that his three kids- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis should not call Queen Consort Camilla “step-grandmother”, a new book claimed.

Prince William wants his children to know that they have two grandfathers-King Charles III and Kate Middleton's father- but only one grandmother- Kate's mother, the book said.

“William nonetheless has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children, and that Prince George, his sister Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have two grandfathers, but only one grandmother,” Angela Levin, author of the new book, ‘Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort’ wrote.

King Charles III had admitted in 1994 that during his marriage to Princess Diana he continued to have an extramarital affair with Camilla. Charles III married Camilla in 2005 nine years after his divorce to Princess Diana- William's mother- in 1996. Princess Diana died in a car crash in 1997.

Charles and Camila's wedding took place in Windsor with the Queen's consent where she was given the title ‘Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall’ and was confirmed as Charles' official consort and future queen.

Camilla has two children with her ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles — Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

