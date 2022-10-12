Home / World News / Watch: A little boy's knock-knock joke that Prince Harry ‘walked straight into’

Watch: A little boy's knock-knock joke that Prince Harry ‘walked straight into’

world news
Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:54 PM IST

Prince Harry: Prince Harry was seen laughing heartily at a knock-knock joke that the child told him.

Prince Harry: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex(AP)
Prince Harry: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and his conversation with an eight-year old during a virtual event included many heartwarming moments. In a video widely shared on social media, the Duke of Sussex was seen laughing heartily at a knock-knock joke that the child told him.

Winner of this year's WellChild awards, Harry told the Duke of Sussex that he loved telling jokes. Prince Harry said he was eager to hear one.

To this, the child complied and asked the Duke, “Will you remember me in a day?”

“Yes,” the Prince replied to which the child countered, “Will you remember me in a month?”

His reply remained the same as the child continued, “Will you remember me in a year?”

“Yes”, again Prince Harry said.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth wanted to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle but they…

“Knock knock”, the child said then to which the Prince responded with the customary response, “Who’s there?”. The child then brilliantly declared, “You already forgot me!”

Prince Harry laughed loudly and leaned back in his chair, saying, “I walked straight into that didn’t I? Nice. Ok I like that. Very, very good.”

Watch video here:

WellChild is a UK charity for seriously ill children. Prince Harry has been a patron of WellChild since 2007 and has regularly attended their WellChild Awards over the years. He also attended the awards with his wife Meghan Markle in 2018 and 2019.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry prince harry meghan markle royal family + 1 more
prince harry prince harry meghan markle royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out