Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's normal workday looks like this

Published on Oct 20, 2022 02:36 PM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: To start the day, Meghan Markle said that she makes breakfast and then together, she and Harry get the kids prepared for their day.

Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen.  (Instagram)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their positions as royals in 2020 and relocated to California. Meghan Markle has now revealed how a normal workday is like for her and Prince Harry.

"We share an office. We work from home, as most people started to do during lockdown. It allows us to have significant time with our kids at this really special moment in their lives. We'll never get this time back," Meghan Markle told Variety.

To start the day, the Duchess of Sussex said that she makes breakfast and then together, she and Harry get the kids prepared for their day.

"We do a lot of joint calls and Zooms, but also try to divide what we can focus our energies on so we can accomplish even more," Meghan Markle said.

Meghan Markle also revealed that the couple go out to a restaurant near their house for lunch sometimes.

"My husband's favorite is In-N-Out. There's one at the halfway point between LA and our neck of the woods. It's really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order,” Meghan Markle shared.

Since stepping down, the couple has had a fractured relationship with the royal family which was expected to be resolved following the death of late monarch Queen Elizabeth II. But Prince Harry’s upcoming book and the couple’s Netflix series on the royal family has hampered the reconciliation process, reports have said.

prince harry prince harry meghan markle royal family
