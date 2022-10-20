The cake slice Charles and Diana did not eat 41 years ago has been sold for…

When Charles married Princess Diana in 1981, the couple did not know what the future would hold for them. As people were given a chance to taste their magnificent wedding cake, a slice of cake was kept safe by Nigel Ricketts- one of the guests.

The French polisher worked at the Windsor castle and passed away earlier this year, leaving behind a slice of the five-feet-tall cake from Charles and Diana's wedding.

The cake then went up for sale with a pre-sale estimate of £300 ( ₹28,000), according to the Dore and Rees website. It was eventually sold for £170 ( ₹15,864), way below the estimated price.

The cake slice was from the centrepiece fruitcake which had five layers- one of the 23 official wedding cakes that were prepared for the couple's wedding. In 2014, a slice of the same cake was sold for £990 ( ₹92,389 at current rate).

The boxed slice of cake had "Buckingham Palace" and the wedding date stamped on it.

Charles and Diana's marriage- which ended in divorce in 1996- was watched by hundreds of millions of people with the BBC saying that it is still one of the most watched programmes.

Princess Diana died in a car crash one year after her divorce to the then Prince Charles. Charles- now King Charles III- later married Camilla Parker Bowles.

