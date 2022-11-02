Queen Elizabeth II knew this ‘contentious’ thing about Camilla Parker Bowles

Just a few months before her passing away, Queen Elizabeth II had made a bold move by assuaging the friction that might occur in the transition of sovereign power when Charles ascends to the throne. Queen Elizabeth II had named Camilla Parker Bowles- Charles' second wife as the future Queen Consort. But a royal expert claimed that the queen knew that the move was going to be very contentious.

Noting the importance of the role, Queen Elizabeth II had then said, “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me; and it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Royal expert Catherine Pepinster told Express UK, “Should Camilla be crowned as Queen Consort? That was once something that was very contentious but I think the late Queen’s 70th Accession anniversary statement put much of that contention to bed."

Charles and Camilla first met in the early 1970s after which Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973 and Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981. Charles and Diana’s marriage fell apart as he continued his affair with Camilla in the late 1980s and into the 1990s.

Charles and Diana split in 1992 and divorced four years later. After Diana died in a car accident in 1997, Camilla divorced her husband. Camilla married Charles in 2005.

