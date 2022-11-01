Home / World News / Harry, Meghan would be happy to attend King Charles' coronation: ‘PR moment’

Harry, Meghan would be happy to attend King Charles' coronation: ‘PR moment’

world news
Published on Nov 01, 2022 12:52 PM IST

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be happy to attend King Charles' coronation: 'Gives them…'

Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: Harry and Meghan are seen.(Instagram)
Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: Harry and Meghan are seen.(Instagram)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not confirmed to attend King Charles III's coronation in May next year as the couple continue to have a strained relationship with the royal family since they stepped down from their duties in 2020. However, American royal commentator Lee Cohen said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be in attendance as the couple are always "happy to rise to the occasion" for events that "give them legitimacy".

Read more: Kate Middleton was 'scolded' by Queen Consort Camilla because…

The couple's choice to attend will be based on the idea that the event will provide them a good “PR moment”, the commentator said.

He added Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will undoubtedly attend something which will "give them legitimacy".

Read more: Does Prince Harry want to be king?: Why royal biographer asked this question

"They would be happy to snap up the opportunity similar to their attendance for other royal occasions, even after they stepped back", he claimed.

Although, the couple might not get an invitation from the royal family. Another royal commentator Afua Hagan said that the Sussexes could be sidelined as King Charles will want "focus" on himself and the Queen Consort.

Read more: Kate Middleton ‘stressed and anxious’ because…: What royal expert said

The couple could attend, simply "as family" and unlike senior royals, may not "play a role", Afua Hagan said.

King Charles will probably want to "keep Harry [at his] side", Afua Hagan added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry meghan markle prince harry meghan markle royal family + 2 more
prince harry meghan markle prince harry meghan markle royal family + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out