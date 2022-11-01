Does Prince Harry want to be king?: Why royal biographer asked this question

As Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ is set to release in January next year, it continues to face criticism from royal experts who believe the book could damage the relationship between the Sussexes and the royal family. Biographer Angela Levin questioned Prince Harry's decision to focus on his past grievances with the royal family and King Charles III rather than on his new family.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘begged’ his ex-lovers to feature in memoir but they said…

“It's a tragedy that he's used that title. Does he still feel like that, having left the Royal Family, found a woman he's absolutely besotted by, got two children, an enormous house, all the freedom he wants?” Angela Levin said.

On the title of the book, the royal biographer said, “I just think that's the most hideous title and it's nonsense – he was next popular to the Queen and he liked to muck about, to be a bit naughty, he was full of energy.”

Read more: Prince Harry may return to UK for this reason

“I asked the question, 'does he want to be king?' And I'm quite sure, 100 percent, he does not, he wants his freedom,” she added.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have included personal attacks against the royal family in the book.

Read more: Prince Harry's memoir could end his relationship with Prince William as…

“And to try and attack his parents when King Charles is really grieving for his mother, it's so unkind to do that,” Angela Levin said.

Penguin Random House, the publisher of the book, said that the memoir will detail with "raw, unflinching honesty" Prince Harry's journey from "trauma to healing."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON