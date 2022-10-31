Prince Harry ‘begged’ his ex-lovers to feature in memoir but they said…

Prince Harry contacted some of his friends in England and his ex-girlfriends earlier this year to ask whether they could contribute in his memoir 'Spare', a report claimed. Those contacted were asked to reflect on some intimate areas of Prince Harry's life, including his relationships and life as a royal.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘not emotionally prepared to be anything’ because…

“Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said no,” The Sun reported.

The request seemed quite contradictory to those Prince Harry reached out to as in the past the Duke of Sussex had asked his close contacts to remain tight-lipped about his private life.

Read more: Kate Middleton was 'scolded' by Queen Consort Camilla because…

“It was felt to be kind of ironic Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now wants them to when he needs their help,” the report added.

Although the report did not mention the people who had been contacted, it comes just a few days after the memoir's publisher Penguin Random House shared new details about Prince Harry's book.

Read more: Rift again? Prince William, Kate Middleton tensed over this Meghan Markle plan

The memoir which will be released worldwide on January 10, has been described by the publisher as "a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief".

It will feature "raw, unflinching honesty" as the Duke speaks about his story in his own words, the publisher said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON