Home / World News / Prince Harry ‘begged’ his ex-lovers to feature in memoir but they said…

Prince Harry ‘begged’ his ex-lovers to feature in memoir but they said…

world news
Published on Oct 31, 2022 04:00 PM IST

Prince Harry: Those contacted were asked to reflect on some intimate areas of Prince Harry's life, including his relationships and life as a royal.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry.(Reuters)
Mallika Soni

Prince Harry contacted some of his friends in England and his ex-girlfriends earlier this year to ask whether they could contribute in his memoir 'Spare', a report claimed. Those contacted were asked to reflect on some intimate areas of Prince Harry's life, including his relationships and life as a royal.

“Friends and girlfriends were polite and said they would think about it but ultimately most said no,” The Sun reported.

The request seemed quite contradictory to those Prince Harry reached out to as in the past the Duke of Sussex had asked his close contacts to remain tight-lipped about his private life.

“It was felt to be kind of ironic Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media, but now wants them to when he needs their help,” the report added.

Although the report did not mention the people who had been contacted, it comes just a few days after the memoir's publisher Penguin Random House shared new details about Prince Harry's book.

The memoir which will be released worldwide on January 10, has been described by the publisher as "a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief".

It will feature "raw, unflinching honesty" as the Duke speaks about his story in his own words, the publisher said.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
    Mallika Soni

prince harry prince harry meghan markle
