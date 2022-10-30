Prince Harry ‘not emotionally prepared to be anything’ because…

Prince Harry is not emotionally prepared to be anything but a spare, a royal expert claimed following announcement of Duke of Sussex' memoir titled ‘Spare’. Commentator Prue MacSween Sky News Australia that it is a good thing that Harry is "spare way down the line". Prince Harry is fifth in the line of succession, after Prince William and his three children.

Prue MacSween stated "thank god" Prince Harry falls further down the line as "he's not fit, he's not emotionally prepared to be anything but a spare."

“Its very tragic what he's been through. But, we all have tragedy in our lives, and we have to get on with it,” the commentator added.

On his upcoming book, the commentator said, its going to be a "terrible ruckus" for the Royal Family.

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir ‘Spare’ is set to release in January next year, the publishers said, revealing first glimpses of the book. Its title ‘Spare’ seems to be a play on the phrase 'the heir and spare' which is often used to describe Prince William and Prince Harry's positions.

Another royal expert claimed that the ramifications of Prince Harry's tell-all will be catastrophic.

“The consequences of this will be far-reaching and may be highly destructive,” royal author Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail.

