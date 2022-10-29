King Charles' retaliation on Prince Harry's memoir will be…: Royal expert

As Prince Harry's highly anticipated memoir is set to release in January next year, a royal expert said that the ramifications of the tell-all will be catastrophic.

“The consequences of this will be far-reaching and may be highly destructive,” royal author Richard Fitzwilliams told the Daily Mail.

The title is “sensational” and “implies that Harry was not valued or … that he did not feel at the center of events", the expert said.

“There will undoubtedly be interviews, serialization and endless speculation about this memoir. Harry should have waited many years to tell his story," the expert added.

Another publicity expert Mark Borkowski said that the “the damage to the royal family will be great.”

“Charles’ retaliation could include not giving their children their prince and princess titles, and even withdrawing their own titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” Mark Borkowski said.

“For the new king, still planning his coronation, this could not have come at a worse time," he added.

