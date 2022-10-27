This is Queen Consort Camilla’s not-so-nice nickname for Meghan Markle

Queen Consort Camilla tried to have a good relationship with Meghan Markle before her marriage to Prince Harry. The Queen Consort found Meghan Markle very disrespectful, a report claimed adding that she was unable to give even basic advice to Meghan Markle because of the latter’s behavior.

Author Tom Bower, who wrote the biography titled ‘Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors’, claimed that Queen Camilla had her reservations about Meghan Markle much before the actor and Prince Harry tied the knot. However, Camilla chose not to voice her opinion to her stepson at that time.

“From the outset, Camilla was suspicious about the adventuress from Los Angeles. She found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy,” Tom Bower told The Sun.

When the couple stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, Camilla kept a nickname for Meghan Markle, the author revealed. Camilla would often refer to Meghan Markle as a “minx”. Camilla believed that Meghan Markle is “the self-seeking trouble-maker whose antics will always end in tears,” the author said.

The author added that Meghan Markle “never liked Camilla” and that the “feelings were reciprocated” from the Queen Consort’s side as well.

