Queen Consort Camilla had given this advice to Meghan Markle but she…

King Charles III’s second wife Camilla always tried to have a better relationship with Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle as she saw the Duchess of Sussex go through the same beats as her in so far as the media scrutiny was concerned, a royal expert claimed.

“I couldn’t really go anywhere. It was horrid. It was a deeply unpleasant time and I wouldn’t want to put my worst enemy through it,” Queen Camilla had once said about the kind of backlash she faced following Princess Diana and King Charles’ divorce.

When Meghan Markle was set to marry Prince Harry, Camilla was keen on helping her out and making her feel comfortable in the royal family, a report in the Daily Mail said. But Meghan Markle did not listen to her at all.

“Meghan was really grateful to Camilla who was very supportive and invited her out for private lunches, particularly around the time of her marriage,” a friend of Meghan’s told the Daily Mail.

“She listened to her and understood that it’s really difficult joining the royal family from an otherwise ‘normal’ life. She was very sensitive to Meghan and provided her with support, advising her to ride out the storm and that it would all pass — but ultimately Meghan didn’t listen,” the friend added.

This displeased Queen Consort Camilla a lot, the report said.

