Watch: King Charles woken up by bagpipe 'alarm clock' just like Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III's piper played for the first time to wake the monarch at Clarence House as the tradition of having a Royal piper - a role first created by Queen Victoria continued.

Read more: Is Rishi Sunak richer than King Charles III? Pretty much, almost twice

Pipe Major Paul Burns - who woke up Queen Elizabeth II on her final morning at Balmoral in Scotland and played a poignant lament at her funeral - played a tune in the gardens of King Charles' residence on Tuesday morning.

The King has not yet moved into Buckingham Palace- the residence of Queen Elizabeth II. Reports have said that the King might not move to Buckingham Palace.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'don't want to come back' to UK because…

Sharing the video, the Royal family's official Twitter account said, “His Majesty’s Pipe Major played for the first time in the Clarence House garden this morning, as The King woke up in residence.”

“The position was created by Queen Victoria in 1843, and Queen Elizabeth enjoyed the special tradition following her Accession to the Throne in 1952,” the post further read.

Watch video here:

His Majesty’s Pipe Major played for the first time in the Clarence House garden this morning, as The King woke up in residence.



The position was created by Queen Victoria in 1843, and Queen Elizabeth enjoyed the special tradition following her Accession to the Throne in 1952. pic.twitter.com/FuquIbBe8q — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 25, 2022

Read more: Meghan Markle wanted to be 'Beyonce of UK' after marrying Prince Harry but…

The role is deemed one of the highest accolades available to a piper serving in the Armed Forces. The formal royal piper was major Scott Methven who served Queen Elizabeth II from 2015 until 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON