Is Rishi Sunak richer than King Charles III? Pretty much, almost twice

Britain's Rishi Sunak- the youngest premier in modern history- and the first Indian-origin prime minister in 10 Downing Street, is reportedly richer than King Charles III.

Sitting on a combined wealth of 730,000,000 pounds, Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty have a fortune which is around twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III, according to Labour MP Nadia Whittome. King Charles III- the new monarch- has a net worth of around 388,491,400 pounds.

As Rishi Sunak became the prime minister, Britain's opposition party took a jibe at him over his vast family wealth and career in investment funds as the country faces a severe economic crisis.

Nadia Whittome wrote in a tweet, “Rishi Sunak and his wife sit on a fortune of £730,000,000. That’s around twice the estimated wealth of King Charles III.”

“Remember this whenever he talks about making “tough decisions” that working class people will pay for,” she further said.

The major source of the couple's wealth is Akshata Murty's 0.9% stake in her father Narayana Murthy’s IT firm Infosys, reports have said. Rishi Sunak's wife earned more than ₹125 crore in dividend income from Infosys in 2022.

The source of their wealth comes from “technology and hedge fund," implying that the remaining 40 million pounds may originate from Rishi Sunak’s time as a partner at hedge funds Children’s Investment Fund Management and Theleme Partners, Sunday Times reported.

