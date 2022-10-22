Meghan Markle wanted to be 'Beyonce of UK' after marrying Prince Harry but…

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle had thought that she would instantaneously become the “Beyonce of UK” following her marriage to the Duke of Sussex, a new book claimed.

But as soon as she joined the royal family, the reality of it all dawned upon her, making her realise that her life in the UK will be run by many rules.

"I think Meghan thought she was going to be the Beyoncé of the UK. Being part of the royal family would give her that kudos. Whereas what she discovered was that there were so many rules that were so ridiculous that she couldn't even do the things that she could do as a private individual, which is tough," Valentine Low wrote in the book ‘Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown’.

This led to the couple eventually choosing to step down from royal duties and choosing to move to the US, the author said as Meghan Markle “struggled to fit into the royal family and their life.

On the departure of the Sussexes, the book said that the way it was handled was "incompetent beyond belief."

"Harry and Meghan felt cornered, misunderstood and deeply unhappy. If the rest of the institution failed to appreciate that, even if their demands were unreasonable, the departure negotiations were never going to end happily," Valentine Low wrote.

The book also claimed that Meghan Markle had threatened to leave Prince Harry if he didn’t publicly accept their relationship.

