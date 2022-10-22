8 developments that happened in the royal family after Queen Elizabeth’s death
Royal Family: The royal family has been through a lot in the past one and a half month. Here are top 8 developments in the royal family since Queen Elizabeth II's death
Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died aged 96, after reigning for 70 years on September 8. The monarch died peacefully at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer. Ascending the throne in 1952, the Queen reigned Britain becoming a symbol of stability and was often called “Britain's grandmother”.
Since her passing away, her son, King Charles III has taken her place.
“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world,” King Charles III said on his mother's passing away.
But the royal family has been through a lot in the past one and a half month. Here are top 8 developments in the royal family since Queen Elizabeth II's death:
- A new royal rift is reportedly brewing in the royal family as Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton- Princess of Wales- and King Charles III’s wife Queen Consort Camilla are engaged in a secret power struggle unable to see eye to eye on many occasions.
- King Charles III has decided not to move to Buckingham Palace which served as the long-term residence of his mother Queen Elizabeth but will be dividing his time in three other royal estates along with his wife Queen Consort Camilla.
- King Charles III’s great-uncle Lord Mountbatten has been accused of molesting an 11-year-old boy in the 1970s. Lord Mountbatten was a mentor to the monarch, it is said.
- Queen Consort Camilla’s title may be quietly changed in order to ‘bring her in line with centuries of wives of Kings before her’, thus removing “Consort” from her title.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are living in the US, could be stripped of their royal titles by King Charles III as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex if the Netflix documentary series makes false claims about the royal family.
- The royal rift between brother Prince Harry and Prince William continues as the latter is not ready to heal from some of the hurt of the past few years, royal expert Katie Nicholl said.
- Prince William is adamant that his three kids should not call King Charles III's second wife Queen Consort Camilla “step-grandmother”.
- The coronation of King Charles III will take place on May 6 next year.
