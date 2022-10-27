Meghan Markle wanted to meet Charles one-on-one after the Queen’s death but…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with the royal family- which has largely been strained since the couple stepped down from their royal duties in 2020- was expected to get better after Queen Elizabeth II’s death as the grief that the royal family shared could have brought the estranged family members together.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince William, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton appeared in a rare joint appearance following the Queen’s death and met the mourners who had come to the palace to pay their respects to the monarch.

But Meghan Markle reportedly took matters into her own hands and extended an olive branch to her father-in-law King Charles when the couple were in the UK.

Royal commentator Neil Sean said that Meghan Markle wanted to have “a one-to-one audience with King Charles III before the couple returned back to California.”

According to the royal commentator, Meghan Markle even wrote a letter to King Charles III requesting to meet him.

“It was a very brave move from Meghan herself. It would have been an opportunity to clear the air, pull the rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what the couple have been doing over the last two years,” Neil Sean said.

“You have to admire Meghan's self-belief, whatever you think,” he added. But King Charles did not meet Meghan Markle and the couple returned to the United States, where they now live.

