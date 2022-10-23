Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told to be cautious because royal family can…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been told to stay cautious about what they say with respect to the royal family, a report said. The couple needs to be very diplomatic when they talk about the royal family and its members in any future work projects, royal correspondent Katie Nicholl said.

Read more: Prince Harry talks on mental health with a sly dig at the royal family

“Harry and Meghan are quite aware that if they do or say anything that might be deemed insensitive towards Harry’s family, then they risk being cut off completely,” Katie Nicholl asserted.

Read more: Meghan Markle told 'to get a grip', slammed for 'complaining' in her podcast

After stepping down from their duties as senior members of the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in the US and have a slew of projects on the horizon, including Harry’s upcoming memoir and the couple’s forthcoming docuseries. But if the couple wants to maintain any sort of relationship with the royal family, they have been told to tread lightly especially while talking about any of the senior members.

Read more: King Charles is watching all of Meghan Markle, Harry's interviews because…

“There’s a sense among the family that they are already on thin ice and they need to step cautiously," Katie Nicholl said.

The relationship between the couple and the rest of the royal family has fluctuated over the years. The couple was last seen with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in London in September.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON