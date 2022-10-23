Home / World News / Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'world is lonely' and they…: Royal commentator

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'world is lonely' and they…: Royal commentator

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry: “Neither one of them has relationships with their families and both have ceased from communicating with longtime friends,” a royal commentator said.

Meghan Markle-Prince Harry: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's circle is very small and "their world is lonely", a royal expert has claimed. After their exit from the royal family, the couple trust fewer and fewer people, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said.

"I imagine that their circle is small and their world is lonely," Kinsey Schofield told the Daily Star.

"Neither one of them has relationships with their families and both have ceased from communicating with longtime friends. They trust few and rely a lot on each other," the commentator added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their positions as royals in 2020 and relocated to the United States. Their exit caused ripples in the royal family and Britain resulting in strained relationships with the working royals.

“We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple had said announcing their exit in 2020.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle maybe concerned about losing their place in the Royal Family following Queen Elizabeth's death, according to royal biographer Phil Dampier.

"They are relegated to the bottom of the league table with disgraced Prince Andrew and at the moment there is no way of them climbing up it," royal biographer Phil Dampier said.

